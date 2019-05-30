Town council wins a tidy £3,000 grant

Pocklington Town Council has been awarded £3,000 from the Tidy Town Fund by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The grant has provided the council with new litter picking equipment and three new planters which have been placed in the town.

A town council spokesman said: “The planters have replaced those that had to be removed as they had become rotten.These planters are the two on Regent Street and the one at the top of Union Street.

“The planters are made from recycled plastic and so will be more durable than the wooden ones they replaced.

“The litter picking equipment includes pickers, gloves and waders.

“The waders are for us to be able to clean the beck.”

Visit www.pocklington.gov.uk to find our more about the work of the town council.