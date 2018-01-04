Tourism heroes have chance to land award

Tourism businesses across Hull and East Yorkshire are being urged not to miss out on the chance to grab an industry “Oscar” and put themselves firmly in the spotlight.

The “go for glory” fanfare was sounded by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire tourism manager Andy Gray with the deadline for this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards – the REYTAs – fast approaching.

And with news of an exciting new venue for the awards’ gala finals night in March to be released next week, interest in the REYTAs is at an all-time high.

Mr Gray said: “There is always a tremendous buzz around the REYTAs, not least because it’s a showcase for all that’s best about Hull and East Yorkshire.

“They are regarded as the Oscars of our tourism industry and attract massive media attention.

“I would urge everyone to get their entries in as soon as possible ahead of the deadline of January 19. Previous winners tell us what a difference it makes, not only for staff morale, but for marketing themselves to a wider audience. They are a kite mark for quality.”

Winners will also be eligible to be shortlisted through to the finals of the national Visit England tourism awards.

Mr Gray added: “It allows our local businesses to compete on a national stage and it’s testament to the quality of what’s on offer throughout Hull and East Yorkshire that we’ve enjoyed success at these awards in the past.”

There are a total of 13 categories that businesses can enter, which can be done free and online by visiting www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta. In addition there will be a 14th award, made by the Visit Hull and East Yorkshire Advisory Board to the person who, in its judgement, has made a significant contribution to tourism in our region.

The full list of categories for the 2018 REYTAs are as follows:

1. Remarkable Hotel, 2. Remarkable Bed and Breakfast/Boutique Guest Accommodation, 3. Remarkable Self Catering Provider/Property 4. Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire, 5. Remarkable Cuppa, 6. Remarkable Restaurant, 7. Remarkable Pub, 8. Remarkable Business Tourism Award, 9. Remarkable Holiday Park/Holiday Village, 10. Remarkable Newcomer, 11. Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience, 12. Remarkable Small Tourism Event, 13. Remarkable Large Tourism Event, 14. Remarkable East Yorkshire Passion.

The awards are free to enter and businesses or individuals can simply go online to enter.