Tour villages to be best dressed for competition

Towns and villages on the route of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire are being urged to dig out the bunting and turn the streets into a sea of blue and yellow as part of the best dressed competition.

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed competition has four categories – best dressed village, best dressed town, best dressed host location and spirit of Le Tour.

Last year, Hornsea was crowned the best dressed town as residents pulled out all the stops as the race passed through for the very first time.

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire will wind its way through the Pocklington and district area on Thursday 2 May.

The popular bike race, which attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, will see the peloton go through Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill (King of the Mountain Stage), Pocklington (Sprint), Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent.

All this happens on stage one which sees competitors cycling 178.5km from Doncaster to Selby.

Peter Dodd, commercial director at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year we’re blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home town and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire .

“We couldn’t be prouder of the way our communities get together to make sure their towns and villages look their very best as we showcase our glorious county to the world.”

Go to www.letouryorkshire.com/bestdressed to get involved in the best dressed competition.