Tour timings for Pock are unveiled

With less than a month to go until the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sport Organisation have unveiled the all-important race timings.

Millions of spectators are expected to line the route over the four days of action which will see the Tour de Yorkshire take place between 2-5 May and the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race between 3-4 May.

The Tour de Yorkshire will pass through this area during stage one.

The popular tour will pass through Pocklington and a number of the area’s villages on Thursday, May 2.

Stage One from Doncaster to Selby (The Heritage Stage)is 113.4 miles in length.

The men’s race will start in Doncaster Market Place at 1:05pm before heading towards Beverley. On the way the riders will pass through Snaith (2pm) and Howden (2:24pm) before the first intermediate sprint is contested in Elloughton at 3:03pm.

The peloton will reach Beverley at 3:38pm and then head into the Yorkshire Wolds to tackle the first classified climb on Baggaby Hill at 4:34pm.

That will get the legs pumping before a brisk descent into Pocklington for a second intermediate sprint at 4:38pm.

There will be no time for respite as the riders sweep through Elvington at 4:56pm, and the pace will continue to rise on the brisk approach to Selby. By the time they hit Gowthorpe in the centre of town the peloton will be flying and the action will reach its conclusion outside Selby Abbey at 5:40pm.

Timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.

Welcome to Yorkshire commercial director Peter Dodd said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the race.”

The full schedule can be viewed online now at http://letouryorkshire.com/timings.