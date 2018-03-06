Tour awards chance for towns and villages

New awards to honour towns and villages who go all out with their decorations to welcome the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire have been unveiled.

The inaugural Best Dressed competition, in association with the Yorkshire Post, has four categories: Best Dressed Village, Best Dressed Town, Best Dressed Host Location and Spirit of Le Tour.

The Best Dressed awards will be given to locations with the most spectacular, eye-catching decorations.

The Spirit of Le Tour award will recognise an individual, community or business which has gone above and beyond to fully embrace the essence of the Tour de Yorkshire.

This year the popular races comes through Warter, Pocklington, Allerthopre, Melbourne, Seaton Ross and Holme om Spalding Moor.

After the race, the top four entries in each category will be shortlisted, with the eventual winner being decided by a public vote on twitter, @letouryorkshire. The winner of each category will be presented with an exclusive commemorative plaque to display in their community.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year I’m blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home towns and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire – which is so much more than a bike race, it’s about bringing people together.”