Top lawyers share insights at Pocklington School’s latest Careers and Business Network event

The Pocklington School Foundation Careers and Business Network held its latest event in Leeds recently, with the focus for the evening on careers in business and law.

Hosted at the city centre offices of Schofield Sweeney LLP, the guest speakers for the evening were former students of Pocklington School Jodie Hill and David Strachan.

Jodie trained as a barrister and then cross qualified to become a solicitor. Having specialised in employment law and mental health from a very early stage in her career, Jodie launched Thrive Law on 1st March 2018 and is leading a national campaign to make Mental Health First Aiders compulsory in the workplace.

David is a partner at Schofield Sweeney and a highly experienced corporate lawyer. His practice largely comprises acquisitions and disposals of businesses, joint ventures, fundraisings, commercial contracting and advice on constitutional issues.

The event was attended by a mix of former and current students, plus parents and governors of Pocklington School. Headmaster Toby Seth hosted a fascinating Q&A session with the speakers, who spoke of the reasons they chose to work in the legal profession and the challenges and opportunities they had encountered.

Sixth Form student Hebe Quinney said: “I am so pleased I attended this event and was able to listen to David and Jodie.

“They were both inspirational and it was fascinating to hear how their careers had developed and the types of things they are involved with.”