Top cyclists to race through Weighton area

Market Weighton and a number of villages in the area will host a prestigious cycle race next year.

The very first day of competition of the Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships will travel through the town on Saturday 21 September.

The race, featuring some of the world’s top riders, will also visit Holme-Upon-Spalding-Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith before heading into North Yorkshire, via Tadcaster and Wetherby, and finishing in Harrogate.

Beverley has been confirmed as the start location for the very first day of the nine-day competition.

The celebration of cycling will take place between 21-29 September and commence in East Yorkshire on the Saturday with a ground-breaking para-cycling event running alongside the championships, which will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The showcase will feature every Paralympic road racing discipline and take place in front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled for an elite para-cycling event.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is proud to have secured part of this prestigious cycling event. It is a phenomenal achievement and a real privilege for both Beverley and the wider East Riding.

“The Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships is as big as the Tour de France and will see 90 national teams compete over nine days.”

Visit www.yorkshire2019.co.uk for more information about the championships.