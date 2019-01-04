Top cycling stars heading to area

Cycling fans could get to see not one but two Tour de France winners as some of the world’s top stars compete in the area later this year.

Team Sky has announced that four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has his sights set on riding this year’s Tour de Yorkshire in May.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas could be competing in East Yorkshire this year.

The six-time Grand Tour Champion, who is eyeing a fifth Tour de France title, has announced his race calendar for the year and high on his agenda is a return to Yorkshire.

Froome, 33, said: “Yorkshire hosted the start of the Tour de France a few years ago and the atmosphere was just incredible. The Tour de Yorkshire has been growing year-on-year and I’d love to get out there this year.”

The team also revealed Froome hopes to be a part of the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire in September where he’ll race for Great Britain along with the reigning Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas.

Thomas, who is 32, said: “Looking at the course for Worlds in Yorkshire, I think the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial will be my best chance of getting a title. It’ll be a good goal to have for the end of the year. I certainly want to be there because the support in Yorkshire is unbelievable.”

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire will wind its way through the Pocklington and district area on Thursday 2 May.

The popular bike race, which attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, will see the peloton go through Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill (King of the Mountain Stage), Pocklington (Sprint), Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent.

All this happens on stage one which sees competitors cycling 178.5km from Doncaster to Selby.

The Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships are held in September.

The nine-day celebration of cycling will take place between 21-29 September and commence in Beverley on the Saturday with a ground-breaking para-cycling event running alongside the Championships, which will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

After the start in Beverley, riders will then pass through Market Weighton, Holme on Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith before heading into North Yorkshire, via Tadcaster and Wetherby, and finishing in Harrogate.

Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: ‘Both Chris and Geraint raced in Yorkshire when we hosted the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014 so have first-hand experience of the incredible crowds and carnival atmosphere here in Yorkshire.

“They will be guaranteed the hugest of Yorkshire welcomes for the Tour de Yorkshire and the UCI Road World Championships and we can’t wait to see them race on our county’s roads.”