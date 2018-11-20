Top comic acts take to stage for comedy gala

Tickets are selling fast for Pocklington Arts Centre’s ‘Punchline Christmas Comedy Gala’ which will see comedians Tom Houghton, Tom Binns and Lee Ridley, aka Lost Voice Guy, take to the stage.

PAC’s comedy gala has sold-out for the past 15 years running and there is now limited availability on tickets for this incredibly popular event which takes place on Friday 14 December.

Comedian Tom Houghton.

PAC favourite Tom Binns, aka Hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, is an award-winning and critically acclaimed character comedian who will be making a welcome return to the venue.

People may recognise Lee Ridley, aka Lost Voice Guy, as the winner of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

He may not be able to talk, but he definitely has something to say.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are so pleased with our line-up for this year’s Punchline Comedy Gala which is always incredibly popular, having sold-out for the past 15 years running.

“We have personally seen all of this year’s fantastic acts live, so can personally vouch for just what an amazing night of live comedy this is going to be.

“Lost Voice Guy is a great contrast to the other performers, he’s just been doing amazingly well since his time on Britain’s Got Talent, and we are so pleased to have him as part of this diverse, dynamic line-up.”

MC for the night will be Comedy Club and festival regular Paul Pirie.

Tickets, £16, are available from the Box Office at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.