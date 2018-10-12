Tom Monkeys around for Marie Curie cause

A Pocklington man has raised more than £1,800 for a charity that cared for his ill mum.

Tom Winter rallied nine of his friends to join him on the gruelling Monkey Club Challenge in aid of Marie Curie.

The annual event sees participants from around the UK covering 600 miles in six days on under-powered Honda bikes.

The route takes in stunning scenery across the North of England from Northumberland and Durham National Parks, the North Yorkshire Moors, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lakeland passes.

Tom, who has taken part in the challenge since 2015, opted to support Marie Curie this year after his mum was cared for by nurses.

He said: “When my mum, Jenny Winter, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2010 I took on the responsibility of being her primary carer while holding down a full- time job.

“As time progressed and her condition deteriorated, providing mum with the care she needed became a huge strain and took its toll on me physically, mentally and emotionally. But I was determined to do whatever it took to make sure that she could spend her final weeks in the comfort of her own home as that was her expressed wish. Mum got some level of support from her GP and Social Services but as it became increasingly clear that we were struggling more and more, York Hospital suggested that Marie Curie nurses may be able to help.

“In January 2011, nurses began providing overnight care for mum which meant that I could get some much-needed rest so that I could concentrate on supporting her during the day.

“The nurses soon realised just how poorly mum was and quickly set about putting into operation a plan to give her more dedicated care which resulted in her being admitted to St Leonard’s Hospice in York.

“Sadly my mum deteriorated rapidly and passed away only a few weeks later.

“I will be forever indebted to the care the team of Marie Curie nurses provided.”

Visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/tomwinter1 to donate to Tom’s cause.