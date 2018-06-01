Three local schools carry the baton at this year’s Schools’ Yorkshire Tour

Pupils from three schools in the area will be getting on their bikes to help relay a baton across the East Riding as part of the second Schools’ Yorkshire Tour.

Children at St Mary’s RC Primary School at Market Weighton and St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School in Pocklington will be cycling eight and a half miles next Friday (8 June) as part of the tour.

Pupils from St Mary and St Joseph’s will officially hand the baton over to children from Dunnington CE Primary School at the Stamford Bridge viaduct, when it leaves the East Riding region.

The tour will pass through 12 local authority areas, including North Yorkshire, East Riding, York, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield, Barnsley, Wakefield, Kirklees, Bradford and Calderdale before finishing in Leeds, after visiting 162 schools and covering 400 miles (640km).

Ten East Riding schools are taking part in the tour, which begins in the East Riding at Flamborough.

Councillor Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “The popularity of cycling in the East Riding continues to grow thanks, in part, to hosting events such as the Tour de Yorkshire.

“Encouraging children and young people to get out and about on their bikes is important and the council’s road safety officers will support those taking part in the Schools’ Yorkshire Tour, with the aim of fostering a passion for cycling as both a leisure activity and as a sustainable form of transport.”