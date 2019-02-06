Three guilty in Weighton assault case

David Rodrigues and Gaynor McCairns of Princess Road, Market Weighton and Katherine McCairns, from West Yorkshire, all pleaded guilty to assault when they appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 January, Humberside Police has revealed.

David Rodrigues received a 12-week sentence for each of the two neighbours he assaulted (suspended for 12 months) and was ordered to pay each victim £50 compensation.

Gaynor McCairns received an eight-week sentence (suspended for 12 months) along with a £50 compensation order.

Katherine McCairns received an eight-week sentence (suspended for 12 months) along with a £50 compensation order.

A police spokesman said: “All three offenders were additionally fined over £130 each to compensate for the fence they damaged during the incident.

“This followed an investigation into the assault of two neighbours on Princess Road in an incident on Saturday 21 July 2018.”