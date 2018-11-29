Three charged over South Cave burglary

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with a burglary at a shop on Pinfold, South Cave, on Tuesday 20 November and a number of other offences across Hull and East Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said: “33-year-old Gary Cawthorn of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of burglary.

“27-year-old Lauren Allison of Homethorpe, Hull, has been charged with robbery and five counts of theft.

“34-year-old Graham Taylor of Appleton Road, Hull, has been charged with burglary and robbery.

“All three have been remanded.”