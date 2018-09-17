Thousands attend flower festival

More than two thousand people visited All Saints’ Church over the weekend for Pocklington’s Remember Rejoice flower festival to commemorate the centenary of end of World War One.

The event had the perfect start with a sell-out preview evening on Friday. The D-Day Darlings, finalists in TV’s Britain’s Got Talent at the London Palladium in May, entertained the throng with their special brand of wartime musical nostalgia. They announced: “This must be the most beautiful setting we’ve ever performed in.”

Pocklington British Legion chairman Kevin Warcup with the D-Day Darlings.

Earlier, The Hon James Willoughby, a descendant of the Pocklington Sotheby family, had spoken poignantly on behalf of the event’s numerous sponsors, picking out the story of Captain George Scott, the CO of the Pocklington Territorials and manager of the town’s Barclays Bank, who was killed by a sniper’s bullet on Christmas Day 1915.

The opening remarks came from the Archdeacon of York, the Venerable Sarah Bullock, who gave festival designer Andrew Grisewood and his team fulsome praise.

She also led a special Sunday morning service focusing on the poppy as a symbol of hope and peace, commenting: “There’s flower festivals, then there’s this, what an amazing display”.

Saturday was very busy, including coach-loads of people from flower arranging club from across Yorkshire.

The amazing work in the church.

The day was capped by another packed audience for a concert by Michael Cooper and Friends.

With two days of the still to go, the festival chairman, David Brown, declared himself highly satisfied with events, saying: “It’s been a great weekend, with so many attending plus sell out concerts, and everyone saying how wonderful the church looks.”