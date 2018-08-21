Thixendale pensioner brings her life to book

A Thixendale pensioner has written a moving book about her life called Vicky’s Journey from East to West.

Vicky Meyer spent her first nine years in China until Pearl Harbour and the beginning of WW2. For the next four years the family were put into Japanese concentration camp. This was just the start of her amazing journey. Vicky, now sight impaired, lives with her youngest daughter Cherith.

Cherith said: “Vicky had been asked to write down her stories many times.”

The autobiography is available at Amazon priced £9.99. (ISBN-10: 1788156358).