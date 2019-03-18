This year's Easter treat for your youngsters at the Stephen Joseph Theatre - when it's on and how to get tickets

This year’s Easter holiday treat for the youngest members of the family at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre is Hare and Tortoise.

Adapted by Brendan Murray from the much-loved Aesop’s Fable, the show takes the audience through the seasons to witness an exciting race between two competitors who couldn’t be more unevenly matched. Who will win – speedy Hare or slow Tortoise?

Directed by Cheryl Govan, the theatre's associate director (young people and community), the cast features professional actors Max Runham as Hare and Ceridwen Smith as Tortoise alongside community actors Ruby Hilton and Georgia Mason.

Design is by Julia Wray, lighting design by Paul Stear and original music is composed by Jack Radish.

Hare and Tortoise can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at 10.30am and 1.30pm each day from Tuesday April 16 to Saturday April 20.

Tickets are £6 for children and £10 for adults (babies under 18 months go free, but must have a ticket), and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com