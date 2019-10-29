These are the 30 richest UK celebrities under 30 - and how much they’re worth
Heat magazine has compiled its annual rich list, named the Heat Rich List 2019, which features the wealthiest British celebrities aged 30 and under.
These are the top 30 earners and how much they’re worth.
1. Ed Sheeran
Age: 28. Estimated worth of 170million.
Shutterstock
other
2. Daniel Radcliffe
Age: 30. Estimated worth of 90million.
Shutterstock
other
3. Harry Styles
Age: 25. Estimated worth of 64million.
Shutterstock
other
4. Emma Watson
Age: 29. Estimated worth of 57million.
Shutterstock
other
View more