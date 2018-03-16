There’s lots to cheer at Sutton Beer Festival

Award-winning real ales and international rugby will be on the menu for the annual Sutton Beer Festival, at Sutton upon Derwent village hall on Saturday (17 March).

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club has again teamed up with Sutton upon Derwent village hall committee to organise the festival, which is now in its sixth year, has become a popular fixture on the local social calendar and this year falls on St Patrick’s Day.

A dozen cask beers, several from award winning local brewers, will be on offer, including casks from local breweries and further afield. Sheffield’s Tapped Brew Co, the Half Moon Brewery from nearby Ellerton, Suffolk’s Greene King brewery who are fittingly sending a barrel of their ‘Scrum Down’ ale, Malton’s Bad Seed Brewery, Brew York, Great Heck and Brown Cow breweries both from near Selby, Castleford’s Revolutions Brewing and The Hop Studio, from the other side of the River Derwent at Elvington have also chosen top ales for the event.

A selection of lager, cider, gin and wine will also be available from the bar, and hot food will be on offer.

Live coverage of all three Six Nations rugby matches – the final round of fixtures in the 2018 tournament – will be shown on the big screen in the village hall.

The event gets underway as early as 12.30pm, with the Italy versus Scotland rugby match kicking off immediately.

A mid-afternoon surge is anticipated as England take on Ireland at Twickenham from 2.45pm, with Wales versus France following at 5pm.

Martin Smith, commercial manager at Woodhouse Cricket Club, said: “The Sutton Beer Festival has quickly established itself as a great day and night out, and we’ve got an excellent selection of beers lined up.”

Tickets are £5 and include a special commemorative programme and glass.

They are available from Martin Smith, tel 07977 459755 or email mjsr7001953@sky.com, or John Newlove 01904 608524, or can be purchased on the day.