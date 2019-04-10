Theatreland Workshops held at Low Catton

The workshops inspire young people to grow in confidence and feel empowered to believe in themselves.

Theatreland Workshops is set to host a summer holiday session at Catton Village Hall between August 5 and 9.

The workshops, aimed at people aged 7 to 18, inspire young people to grow in confidence and feel empowered to believe in themselves while reaching new heights in singing, acting and dancing. A vibrant team of professional performers help create a fun week for all abilities.

At the end of the week there will be a performance for parents and friends.

Email theatrelandworkshops@gmail.com or call 07734 315945 for more information.