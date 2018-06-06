Theatre visit deals with drugs misuse

A new theatre production recently visited The Market Weighton School to encourage pupils to keep themselves safe, and make informed decisions when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

The Theatre in Health Education Programme presented ‘Wired’, a series of performances and workshops exploring the issues surrounding drug and alcohol use. It also covered peer pressure and risk-taking behaviours.

Gilda Nunez, public health officer for substance misuse at the council, said: “The play gave pupils the chance to interact with the subject matter and encourages them to get involved in the interactive session.

“Pupils have the chance to ask questions and gives them a platform to discuss problems they may be facing.”