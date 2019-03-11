Theatre review with Julia Pattison: Drip, Drip, Drip at Pocklington Arts Centre

Play: Drip,Drip Drip

Venue: Pocklington Arts Centre

Review by: Julia Pattison

“It wasn’t a musical, that’s for sure” observed one of the Pipeline Theatre actors dryly at the post-show Q&A session when a member of the audience offered their opinion on the tough topics tackled in Drip Drip Drip – the company’s latest taboo-busting play.

No indeed it wasn’t, and this reviewer had been slightly apprehensive at the prospect of watching a play about love, death and racism in the NHS. Fortunately, in the hands of writer/ director Jon Welch, his creative team, Alan and Jude Munden, and a talented cast (including Alan who played the roles of Steven Komorov and Dr Karl Adolf) this darkly comic story, set in an overstretched NHS hospital tackled those tough topics with humour and sensitivity.

So much was packed into the play that it left your senses reeling – you really empathised with the tasks facing hard-pressed staff on an NHS emergency ward, without ever feeling you were being preached at – all credit to Jon Welch for his brilliant writing and direction.

Titus Adam was outstanding in his role of Professor David Jeffs, and was a character you truly loved to hate.

The music and sound in the play, designed by Jon Welch, really added to the atmosphere of tension and chaos, particularly with the most effective jumping in time and location scenes.

Strong performances too from Shereener Browne, who played the roles of Dr Darla Adebayo, Laverne Gayle and Anni Reyborn with great conviction.

Ben Dyson stuck an imposing figure as he donned the uniform of Karl Brant, the Nazi Euthanasia doctor, and showed his versatility as an actor when he also played the role of Dr Greg Chambers eventually revealing the character’s vulnerabilities underneath his veneer of swagger.

Claudius Peters earned chuckles from the audience as Professor David Jeffs, breaking down the fourth wall, commented on the actor’s ability to one minute be playing Daniel Mebrahtu, a bewildered trainee nurse from Eritrea and the next, a completely different character Leon.

Poignantly, he also played Charles, David’s son, helping you to see his father the disgraced academic “race scientist” in a new light.

A most powerful, thought-provoking play, that was deservedly well attended, (was it the lure of the tea and hobnobs before the show?) with a wonderfully animated Q&A session afterwards.