The Wolds Diary with Sue Woodcock

I started the week without a car, but it was not that much of a problem. I was expecting my godson, his wife and their four-year-old son to stay on the Sunday so I spent some time making the house child friendly.

I had a visit from my friend and the Labrador, Boo, so we walked the dogs together.

My godson arrived in the evening and my Staffie, Brock, was totally thrilled to greet the little boy. She adores children.

Staffies are not known as Nanny dogs for nothing. They had had a bit of a drive and after a meal and a chat, (and a drink) we went to bed.

The next morning it was an early start, well for me and the little boy. His parents had a much-needed lie-in and then we all headed off to the York Maze. I rather wisely decided to indulge in a coffee while my guests set off round the maze itself. There they went on quite a trip and were accompanied by chewing dinosaurs, at least that is what they said when they emerged some time later.

I watched while the little boy, Alexander, bounced on the big air cushion. There was also a huge sand pit. Another maze, this time in a wood and then I had had enough. We returned home and later I got my car back and did some shopping.

I had found at a sale, a tin of magnetic sticks and balls that you can build shapes with. I gave it to the little boy, but it was his father who was obsessed with it. Every so often the Staffie came and sat on it so the little boy could have a go.

The next morning we went to The Museum of Farming at Murton Park just outside York. This was not so crowded, and we had a lot of fun in the Viking village, the Roman fortress and the Tudor village before picking some apples and then feeding the goats and a charming mule.

Once home it was time to load up their car for their onward journey to Lancaster to visit grandparents. They managed to take away much more than they had arrived with, such as several gifts from me, a patchwork quilt and quite a lot of fruit and vegetables from my garden that we had had fun picking.

After all this activity I was pretty tired and took the dogs for a very quick walk before indulging in a quiet evening.

The next day I went to a rehearsal of the Celebration Singers who are practising for Trial by Jury, and some other Gilbert and Sullivan pieces, for a concert in November. We could do with some more members; it is a lot of fun and not difficult at all.

On Friday I took my elderly cat to the vet, for a three-monthly check-up, that he needed, due to a heart condition and a skin complaint. He was duly treated and once home was delighted to escape to sun himself in the garden.

Saturday was the last match for our cricket league and it was away at Drax. We won, but it was a good game.

On return to our clubhouse I watched the first team play for a while, over a drink and then went home. The dogs assured me they were starving so I fed them and took them for a walk.