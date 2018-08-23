The Wolds Diary with Sue Woodcock

At the beginning of the week we knew that the fine weather would not last.

I took the dogs out for a good walk, if a bit too hot, in the countryside and I watched farmers out bringing in the harvest as fast as they could. The combine harvesters were everywhere, usually surrounded by a mist of chaff and dust.

Then the bailers came along, collecting the well dried straw and stacking huge bales neatly into towers or blocks on the fields.

There is almost something artistic in some cases, about the way they build such structures. It is certainly very skilful, as I know from when I tried it years ago.

I decided to try something else, as I was hopeless at it.

On Wednesday I had a very busy day indeed. I had been invited to speak at the AGM of Goole Gofar, an organisation providing much needed transport for various groups, that really helps the community. I went last year and was very interested in it.

On the way, just past Holme on Spalding Moor, I spotted the most beautiful and elegant roe deer in a field of wheat, carefully avoiding an approaching combine harvester.

At the meeting I spoke to them for a short while and upon leaving was given a huge bouquet of flowers. Once home I sorted the dogs out, and then set off for another speaking engagement, this time at Bardsey, north of Leeds.

I allowed plenty of time as I usually do and was glad of it because of a hold up on the A1(M), and managed to take an alternative route.

As I approached I instantly knew I had been to this charming village before. I remembered the lovely village hall. It has a beautiful and interesting church as well, All Hallows. I gave my talk, had a cup of tea with the interesting ladies of the WI, who were an excellent audience.

The next day I headed out again, this time towards Ilkley. I arrived just a few minutes early and went into the rather fine Methodist Church hall at Ben Rhydding, near Ilkley, to speak to the WI there. They were a great crowd.

I was up early on Friday, walked the dogs and did some shopping before waiting for a couple of deliveries. I went to pick some fruit and vegetables from the garden and had a handful of ripe tomatoes, when an aggressive wasp decided to sting me on the hand. I went in search of the antihistamine as I am mildly allergic to their stings.

My hand swelled to quite a size but was not serious enough to justify seeking medical help.

Later my friend came around with my dog Boo and was going to walk all the dogs but there was a torrential downpour, so we had a drink and a chat instead, and she left Boo with me for the week while she goes to a music summer school in Staffordshire.

I was due to score for the cricket club on Saturday, but the other team conceded. I had finished a cricketing cushion for the clubhouse, so delivered it anyway.