The Wolds Diary with Sue Woodcock

The run-up to Christmas seems to get busier every week. On Monday I managed to get the dogs out for a decent walk and then in the evening it was our final rehearsal for the concert.

On Tuesday I drove down to the charming village of Thorpe Audlin, to a lunch appointment at a beautiful bungalow, and had a super meal and then afternoon in great company, speaking and generally we enjoyed ourselves. The drive home was in darkness and I relaxed for a short while because the next morning I was off out again, this time I had been invited to the Helpers Christmas meal at the Vision Support Centre in Harrogate.

This is a great organisation and I am proud to be able to help in a very small way.

I then headed home to briefly walk the dogs before setting out again, this time heading out over the Humber Bridge, (which I always enjoy) to St Mary’s Church Hall in Barton on Humber, where the St Mary’s Ladies Group was assembling.

It is quite a large church group and soon the hall had filled up and they were a terrific audience laughing heartily. The dogs were delighted to see me when I returned, and I fed them a treat meal as I had ignored them most of the day. I leave them in my bedroom because that is where they feel most secure.

I also leave the television on, to entertain them.

Apparently, my choice of programmes was not to their liking, as when I got back the Staffie, Brock, had managed to change the channel on the remote. I know it was her because I have seen her do it.

This time it was football they were watching.

On Thursday I was up and away quite early as I had to make Hunmanby for 9.45.

I was so early I took a detour into Filey and even so was at the Wrangham House Hotel in plenty of time.

This is a charming 300-year-old building and soon the Probus Club and their wives were assembling, and we had coffee and mince pies and cakes, and they too were an excellent audience.

On the way back, I stopped off in Driffield for some shopping. I bought some bones for the dogs at the butchers, and once home dished them out. This can cause problems and disputes over the ownership of bones and after they had squabbled a bit I took all the bones – by this time well chewed – off them and put them in the bin.

On Friday I popped round to my friends and saw my very happy dog, Boo the Labrador, and she has settled in so well there. I am quite content she has found a perfect home.

In the evening it was our Pocklington Singers carol concert. The church was pretty full, and it went very well indeed. I certainly enjoyed it and the music was quite lovely. The next week will be full of singing too.

I am looking forward to being one of the audience (for a change) at Nunburnholme Church on Saturday evening, when Good Company are singing rather special early Christian music.