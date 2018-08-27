The Wolds Diary column with Sue Woodcock

The week started by being very busy. On Monday I set off to just north of Leeds to a village called Wike, to the Leeds Golf Centre. I do not play golf and was impressed with just how many golf courses there are in the area.

I was very early and treated myself to a coffee in the lounge area before being shown upstairs to their function room. This was an interesting group called the 52 Club, originally set up for engineers. The meal was pleasant and the company great.

In the evening I went to the Parish rooms at Hornsea to speak to the WI there. This was a somewhat different talk as I was taking two spinning wheels and all the necessary accoutrements to start them off learning to spin.

I had gathered several fleeces and all the bobbins and Lazy Kates and other such items and when I got there I was helped into the hall with them. What followed was a real treat! After singing Jerusalem they were very keen and soon there was much laughter, and they were a fantastic group, eager to learn and full of fun. I think almost everyone had a go, that was after I told them they could not break anything, and if the wheels came apart I could put them back together.

On Wednesday I returned to Hornsea, this time to talk to the group at the United Reformed Church there.

I had been before and after a welcome cup of tea I gave my talk and then chatted with a number of them.

The next day I needed to take my faithful, if old, car into the garage for its MOT.

I knew it was going to need some work and had even considered changing it, but it suits my purpose and I am rather fond of it.

The garage gave me a lift home and then a friend came around and helped me with a major sort out of the kitchen and bathroom. I am expecting guests and needed to do it.

I was due, the next day, at Beverly to view the photographs of my dog at the studio. I needed to be there at ten. This meant that I had to catch a bus from Pocklington about 8am, to Beverley. After the viewing I had a choice, either to return directly to Pocklington on the bus or to treat myself to a train journey to Driffield.

I am fond of rail travel and used to work at a railway station. Once in Driffield I had a pleasant time in the shops until catching the bus back to Pocklington. This one went via various villages and Market Weighton. It is most amazing what you can see from the top of a double-decker bus, that is not obvious from a car.

I saw sheep and lambs, and cattle, not to mention three beautiful white alpaca, and was able to see just how the crops were progressing.

There were birds of prey, and some hares running in a newly harvested field. The views across the Wolds are stunning, especially as you come over the top to see the Vale of York stretching out before you for many miles.

On Saturday I walked to the cricket club and scored for the match against Cawood, a very pleasant group, which we won very quickly.