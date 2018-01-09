The Wolds are better connected

An area of the Wolds has become better connected following the installation of a new wireless internet system.

Poor internet coverage in certain areas of the Wolds makes it difficult for small businesses to compete in markets that require the use of ecommerce websites and social media.

However, a step closer to reducing this digital divide has now been taken after investment by Lord Halifax at The Garrowby Estate.

The estate team worked with Quickline Communications, a Hessle-based wireless internet provider specialising in the supply of superfast internet to rural areas that traditional telecoms leave behind.

One small business in particular has noticed a huge boost following the installation of the wireless infrastructure at Garrowby.

The Robert E Fuller Gallery in Thixendale is the workshop of one of Britain’s foremost wildlife artists, whose life-long passion for the natural world was shaped by his upbringing on a farm on the Wolds.

Mr Fuller’s paintings sell all over the world and his trademark, highly-detailed images have been adopted by the RSPB and the National Trust, and the gallery draws, on average, 7,000 people each year.

Victoria Fuller, manager at the gallery said: “Initially, Quickline’s installation team couldn’t get a clear line of sight to the gallery from the Garrowby Estate, due to our surroundings. So they built a repeater mast at a farmhouse a short distance away and once the site was live, the engineers set us up in just a couple of hours.

“The connection is very reliable and has made a huge difference to the way we run our business. We are now able to upload large video files to send to TV companies and journalists, as well as being able to manage several different social media sites including YouTube.”

Quickline’s Hayley Silvester said: “There are many rural businesses like Robert E Fuller Gallery struggling to get online, but as a business we work with communities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to bring wireless internet to their premises.

“We are delighted that the gallery has already noticed a huge difference in the way it operates.

“Quickline is helping on average one hundred residential and business customers per month, through the Better Broadband Delivery Scheme, to get free installation using a voucher.

“Anyone who currently has broadband speeds of 2Mbps or less, could be eligible.”