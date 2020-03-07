The West Wolds Labour Party column with Mike Cooper

The good news for Pocklington and its surrounding area is that not only will its police station be retained, but an additional 12 officers will be deployed there.

This is part of Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Keith Hunter’s commitment to “create streets and public spaces that feel safe and are safe.”

It is a major investment in the Pocklington area as the officers are additional to the East Riding and not moved from elsewhere.

Keith first shared these plans with members of West Wolds Branch Labour Party when they met recently to discuss his campaign for re-election in May. Members were struck by his calm and confident manner, his in-depth knowledge of policing and his evident leadership qualities.

These impressions are supported by his professional history and track record, which speaks for itself. Having served 30 years as a police officer and risen to the rank of Chief Superintendent, Keith was elected as Humberside’s PCC in 2016.

He inherited a particularly difficult situation.

The force had lost over 600 officers and been graded ‘inadequate’.

It was thought to be the worst performing force in the country, with the lowest morale.

Using his knowledge of what was required and an ability to make tough decisions, Keith removed the existing senior leadership and embarked on the biggest recruitment drive in the force’s history. This was at a time when most other forces were reducing officer numbers because of cuts in government funding, and in spite of year on year reductions to his own budget.

Almost four years later, officer numbers have risen from 1,420 to 1,950 and the force’s morale has risen with them. Graded ‘good’ in all aspects of its work, the force is recognised as the most improved in the country. Statistical evidence shows that these changes are having their intended effect and that crime in Humberside is on its way down.

Underpinning Keith’s actions is the conviction that putting officers on the street and working closely with communities is the key to good policing; hence his appointment of a permanent Engagement Officer to work with East Riding communities and his own efforts to meet with town and parish councillors across his patch.

As he says: “I have always maintained that neighbourhood officers are the bedrock of policing and throughout my time in office I have encouraged the force to strengthen the number of police officers and staff in areas which have for too long felt neglected.”

In response to the particular challenges of policing rural areas, the East Riding has received an enhanced share of this increase.

Keith has also lived up to his promise not to withdraw officers from communities where they had an existing base, despite the savings required by government. Indeed, he has overseen the return of officers to bases from which they had been removed by his predecessor.

It is certainly our hope that on Thursday, May 7, Keith Hunter will be re-elected to continue his good work.