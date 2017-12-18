The week-ahead weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

This week will be dry with spells of sunshine. There may be patches of fog early in the morning.

Monday 18 December: Dry with good spells of sunshine after early fog patches clear.

Tuesday 19 December: Milder, dry with rather a lot of cloud but a few sunny intervals are likely.

Wednesday 20 December: A little milder still. Dry but mostly cloudy.

Thursday 21 December: Dry with sunny intervals.

Friday 22 December: Dry with sunny intervals.

Next weekend: Dry with bright spells. Mist or fog patches at night and slight frosts.