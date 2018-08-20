The week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather details for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Conditions will be mostly warm and dry with a cooler spell of rain at the weekend.

Monday 20 August: Warm and dry with sunny spells and lighter winds.

Tuesday 21 August: Very warm, humid and dry with sunny spells. 25C.

Wednesday 22 August: Windier and cloudier but mostly dry and warm with bright or sunny spells.

Thursday 23 August: Fresher and mostly dry. Breezy with sunny spells.

Friday 24 August: Dry with sunny intervals and near normal temperatures. Chance of patchy rain overnight.

Next weekend: Cooler with a spell of rain later on Saturday or during the first half of Sunday.