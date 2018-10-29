The week-ahead forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton.

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Monday 29 October: Largely dry and sunny. Cold with light winds. Chance of more cloud and showers near the coast later.

Tuesday 30 October: Dry but cold and cloudy.

Wednesday 31 October: Cloudy and mainly dry with a freshening southerly wind. Later in the night a band of rain will reach Scarborough to Goole eastwards while the north-west may stay dry.

Thursday 1 November: Any rain soon clearing eastwards then dry with good sunny spells developing.

Friday 2 November: Dry with sunny spells and a frost at first. Clouding over in the afternoon with rain later in the day.

Next weekend: Two wet and windy spells early and later in the weekend with dry bright weather in between.