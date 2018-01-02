The weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale

Here is the latest weather details for the next few days as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

There will be blustery showers with sleet and snow expected over the weekend.

Tuesday 2 January: Some early brightness will give way to thickening cloud with rain and strong winds.

Wednesday 3 January: Early rain giving way to bright spells and blustery showers.

Thursday 4 January: Further wet and windy conditions for a time.

Friday 5 January: Mainly dry with sunny spells.

Saturday 6 January: Cold with occasional rain or sleet with snow over high ground.

Sunday 7 January: Cold with frosts by night and occasionally mostly light snow flurries.