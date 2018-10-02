The weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

The pattern of below average rainfall and mostly above normal temperatures looks set to continue into the first half of October.

Tuesday 2 October: Dry, bright and breezy with sunny spells.

Wednesday 3 October: Dry but breezy with temperatures a little above normal. Rather cloudy with perhaps a few sunny intervals towards the coast.

Thursday 4 October: Dry and milder with sunny intervals.

Friday 5 October: Much colder and cloudy with the risk of a little patchy rain.

Saturday 6 October: Some uncertainty over the northward limit of an area of rain, but it currently looks like missing us to the south.

Sunday 7 October: Looking dry and sunnier.

Outlook: Next week is promising to be dry and warmer with temperature back up to 21C.

8 day 4mm; 16 day rainfall 12mm, average late August monthly 64mm ave max/min 14/8.