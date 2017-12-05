The Tour returns

Next Year’s Tour de Yorkshire will go through Pocklington on the first leg of the popular race.

The race attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, including Mark Cavendish who has won 30 Tour de France stages.

Some of the worlds top cyclists will be competing in the stages across the Yorkshire Wolds.

The peloton will snake its way through the Yorkshire Wolds on Stage One when the event starts at Beverley and finishes in Doncaster.

The event has been extended to four days and will run from Thursday 3 May to Sunday 6 May.

The extra day will allow the women’s race to increase from one to two days, taking place on 3 and 4 May.

The race gets going in Beverley’s historic market place before proceeding to Hornsea.

Cycling superstar Mark Cavendish will be competing in the Tour De Yorkshire. Picture: Chris Etchells

The peloton will then tackle a 16km loop before heading back through Beverley and into the Yorkshire Wolds.

The first classified climb at Baggaby Hill will get the legs pumping before a brisk descent into Pocklington for the opening intermediate sprint.

The race follows the A1079 to Allerthorpe, Seaton Ross, Holme upon Spalding Moor and into Howden. After passing through Holme the pace will gradually ramp up again for a second sprint.

Pocklington will also be hosting a sprint stage in the women’s race.

Pocklington Town Council said it was excited at the prospect of hosting the tour.

A spokesman for Pocklington Town Council said: “Obviously we are thrilled that the tour is coming through Pocklington and we look forward to hosting it again.

“Last year’s event was fantastic with plenty of people coming out to support the event.”

Sir Gary Verity said: “It was a proud moment unveiling the full route. We’ve worked hard to design a dramatic and varied parcours which takes in some of our county’s most spectacular terrain.

“Last year’s race attracted 2.2 million spectators and generated £64 million for the local economy, and now that is has been extended from three to four days, the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire promises to be the biggest and best one yet.”

Simon Hudson, from Love Pocklington, said: “We are delighted that the Tour De Yorkshire will be coming though the town again in 2018.

“This year we attracted over 20,000 visitors to the town with the series of events throughout the day in the town and the live screen showing the full stage. 2018 sees both the women’s and men’s races coming through Pocklington and plans are already being made with the Town Council to make the day as good as 2017.”

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The announcement by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amuary Sports Organisation is really exciting for the East Riding, with Beverley hosting the race starts of both the men’s and women’s editions of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

“With the event continuing to grow in popularity - attracting 2.2 million spectators in 2017 and generating around £64 million for the county’s economy – it is fantastic for residents to see some of the world’s top cyclists up close and in person as well as a real opportunity for businesses to make the most of increased visitor spend.”

For further information about the Tour de Yorkshire, visit www.letouryorkshire.com