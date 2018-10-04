The Soapy Group cleans up at awards

Pocklington-based marketing firm The Soapy Group is celebrating a whirlwind month of awards and expansion.

The expansion comes after the firm secured ‘Best Marketing and Web Design Company’ in the 2018 Yorkshire and Humber Enterprise Awards.

The accolade comes as The Soapy Group, which also operates the Love Pocklington scheme, moves in to larger premises in the town centre to accommodate a growing team. The new office includes room to offer marketing training courses to small business owners.

Managing director Simon Hudson, said: “The office move and team expansion have been planned for a few months. Being named Best Marketing and Web Design Company at the same time is really the cherry on the top of a fantastic summer for us.”

The celebrations continue, as The Soapy Group also marks its third birthday in September. In three years, the company has gone from two directors to a team of five, with future growth already in sight.

The firm works with businesses across the UK, including contracts with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Relay for Life events. The Soapy Group’s extensive list of clients also includes the likes of Wall of Sound, Beetle Bank Open Farm and The Business Network (Yorkshire).

Simon added: “From humble beginnings on our dining room table, we are really proud of our achievements helping SMEs across the UK with the right tools to help their own growth.”

The Soapy Group offers bespoke marketing and website services to businesses of any size, including e-commerce, graphic design, brand design, marketing consultancy and management.

Sophie Metcalfe, creative director said: “With the new office space we are able to start expanding our offering. We will be stepping up our website services and graphic design, as well as a new training facility to help those unable to fully outsource.”