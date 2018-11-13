The Searchers add extra date at arts centre

Due to popular demand, The Searchers have added a second date at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) to their 2019 Farewell Concert Tour.

The sixties pop sensations will now play live at PAC on Thursday 10 January next year.

This is in addition to their sold out show at PAC on Wednesday 27 February, 2019.

After touring the globe, entertaining audiences of all ages, for more than 50 years The Searchers have now decided to retire.

The extra gigporvides one last chance to join John McNally, Frank Allen, Spencer James and Scott Ottaway as they play their famous hits, which include such classics as ‘Sweets For My Sweet’; ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’; ‘Sugar and Spice’, and ‘When You Walk In The Room’.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “We have had a phenomenal demand for tickets for The Searchers, but of course as it is the last chance people will get to watch them play live it’s hardly surprising.

“So, we are delighted they have agreed to play a second date at PAC as part of their Farewell Concert Tour and we look forward to what will be a fabulous, nostalgic night of live music.”

This Farewell ‘solo’ Concert will also feature many album tracks and well-known favourites, as well as anecdotes and a look back on their remarkable career.

Tickets, at £30 each, are on sale now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.