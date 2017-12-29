The Rolls-Royce of job opportunities

Pocklington School sixth former Tom Bulmer has beaten off tough competition to be offered a degree apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce.

Tom’s performance in a series of demanding tests and interviews impressed enough to earn him a place on the coveted scheme, which attracts thousands of applicants every year.

He will spend a year rotating round various jobs in the engineering company which focuses on world-class power and propulsion systems, and the next three years specialising in an aspect of gas turbine technology. He will then secure a BEng in Civil Aerospace from the University of Derby.

Mark Ronan, headmaster, Pocklington School, said: “We congratulate Tom on his achievement, which reflects our focus on helping each pupil find the right pathway for them after they leave the Sixth Form.

“Degree apprenticeships are an increasingly popular alternative to degree courses, one we’re happy to support students in working towards as part of a broad, individually-focused Sixth Form education. We wish Tom every success at Rolls-Royce and hope his chosen pathway inspires other students to pursue their dreams.”

Tom said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to get a degree and get paid and get experience that isn’t available anywhere else. Rolls-Royce is also a massively unique company where I will get to work on and contribute to the designing and making of £20m engines.”