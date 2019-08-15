The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Well, Platform Festival 2019 you were something just a little bit phenomenal!

We had an incredible four days of outstanding comedy and live music at what is without doubt a highlight of PAC’s live events programme, and certainly one of the high points of my live music and festival schedule this year!

I was blown away by not only the calibre of artists we had performing on the Platform Stage, but also the amount of hard work that goes into putting on an event of this scale.

Over 2,500 people came through the doors during the event, from all corners of the UK and beyond.

It was my first ever Platform Festival, so I was keen to soak up every second of the experience.

It was incredible to see just how hard everyone works behind the scenes, how much time is given up voluntarily to ensure its success.

There was passion and dedication from staff and volunteers in abundance, not to mention the artists who quite clearly love this festival.

The feedback we have had from our audiences has been fantastic and a stark reminder of just why we do it.

And the cherry on top of the cake? Platform Festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Outstanding Small Festival’ category in the highly sought after Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards 2019.

We’ve also been shortlisted in the ‘Outstanding Medium Live Venue’ category, while PAC director Janet Farmer is up for ‘Outstanding Individual Contribution 2019’.

But we need your votes. The public can share their love for PAC by voting for us at www.yorkshiregigguide.co.uk

We barely had time whip down the bunting, remove the staging, and fold up all the chairs (so, so many chairs!) after the festival, before it was time to start focussing on our autumn/winter programme of live events.

We’ve just added an unprecedented number of live broadcasts to our programme, which means we will be bringing more world-class theatre and dance to our audiences than ever before.

Highlights include National Theatre Live’s Fleabag, the hilarious one-woman show by Phoebe Waller-Bridge following her hit BBC show of the same name; The Lehman Trilogy directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes and starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles; and brand new play Hansard starring Olivier Award-winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings.

We’ve got ballet with a bite when Dracula Live hits our big screen on Hallowe’en, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to seeing Andrew Scott on our big screen in Nowel Cowards Present Laughter.

Two of the main characters from Fleabag on the big screen at PAC in one season…what is there not to love?

So keep your eyes peeled for our brand new autumn/winter programme of live events that is coming out now.

To keep up to date with all our events visit www.pocklingtonartcentre.co.uk and don’t forget to give us a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.