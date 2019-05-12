The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Well, what a journey we have been on so far this year!

We have welcomed world-class comedians, TV stars, musicians, critically acclaimed theatre and hugely entertaining children’s shows.

Our auditorium has been bursting with laughter and awe, entertainment and applause, and we are fast approaching our ninth sold-out show of our spring-summer programme 2019 so far.

It feels like we have only just left the station but we’re moving full steam ahead towards our eagerly anticipated Platform Festival 2019, via Texas and Ireland of course.

We are looking forward to welcoming Americana Music Association Award winner and Grammy nominee Hayes Carll from Austin, Texas this weekend.

Hayes follows in the Texas singer-songwriter country-folk style of Townes VanZandt, Guy Clark, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

He’s appeared on The Tonight Show, Austin City Limits and Later with Jools Holland and on Saturday 18 May, he’ll be live at PAC.

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue starring the Mexican Lucha Libre mask wearing (we’re really going international this season) Los Straitjackets brings his “elegant and nearly devastating” (New York Times) live show to PAC on Tuesday, June 25.

And the Irish born Canadian vocal powerhouse Irish Mythen joins us on Wednesday, June 26 for an awe inspiring live show that has got to be seen to be believed.

We never underestimate what a privilege it is to welcome such high calibre musicians to the PAC stage.

The feeling of being in complete awe of all those who have performed on our stage every time I go backstage or into the dressing rooms, never goes away.

Did I mention that this month we’ve also have sold-out shows from comedian Mark Watson; ultimate Led Zeppelin tribute Whole Lotta Led; Irish folk stars The Fureys; and British folk-rock stalwarts Fairport Convention?

And we are looking ahead to a sold-out show from comedian Jack Dee this weekend.

There is no denying that we offer a truly dynamic and diverse programme of live events, with something for everyone, including the stars of the future.

Hands up if you’ve missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year?

But have since discovered that at least two of the acts confirmed for Glastonbury’s Avalon stage are heading to Platform Festival 2019? (Cue applause).

This is all very exciting!

We’ve got Lucy Spraggan and The Shires stepping up onto the Platform stage this year, alongside other great acts including The Grand Slambovians, The South, Seth Lakeman, Hothouse Flowers plus Chris Ramsey, Al Murray, Late Night Marauders, Boss Caine, The Grand Old Uke of York, The Dunwells, The Dan Webster Band, Jess Gardham and much more.

So hop aboard, purchase your refreshments, and get comfortable for a phenomenal summer of live events!

Platform Festival takes place at The Old Station, Pocklington on July 10-13.

You can find out more and book your tickets now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk and www.platformfestival.net

Keep up to date with everything that is happening at PAC by visiting www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.