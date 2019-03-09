The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

All the recent unseasonably mild, sunny weather has well and truly got Team PAC excitedly looking ahead to this summer’s festival season. So what better time to announce our headliners for Platform Festival 2019?!

After taking a break last year, the popular music and comedy festival that brings thousands of people to The Old Station in the town over the course of four days, is back from 10-13 July…and we have an amazing line-up!

We have excellent comedy from the likes of award winning and TV host Chris Ramsey, and arguably one of the country’s most famous pub landlords comedian Al Murray. Plus live, foot-stomping, pulse-racing, awe-inspiring music from Hothouse Flowers, The Shires, Seth Lakeman, Lucy Spraggan, The South and The Grand Slambovians.

We’re excited. We’re really excited. Platform Festival is a festival like no other.

It’s a truly unique celebration of some incredible talent. One of the best things about a festival is being amongst like-minded people to be transported away from the every-day by music and comedy.

At Platform Festival you get to do that within the incredibly unique surroundings of a grade II listed former railway station…and there’s not an owl, luggage trolley or manufactured photo opportunity in sight!

Further details and tickets can be found at www.platformfestival.net

While excitedly awaiting confirmation on the line-up for Platform, Team PAC has been enjoying our first sold out shows of 2019.

We have welcomed pop icon Jason Donovan twice over; welcomed back the original cockney rebel Steve Harley and his Acoustic Trio; sung along with Cornwall’s tightest band of brothers and Hollywood movie inspirations Fisherman’s Friends; danced in the aisles to Holy Moly & The Crackers; laughed along with our younger audience for The Selfish Giant; and bid farewell to The Searchers.

And as if that wasn’t enough, we’ve just unveiled our main spring/summer 2019 programme packed full of more dynamic live events, workshops, and exhibitions.

You can find out more at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.