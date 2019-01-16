The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Well, 2018 was an exciting one for us for sure.

After our record-breaking year, in which we hosted an unprecedented 39 live sell-out shows, over 400 events and welcomed over 32,000 visitors through the doors, we are heading into 2019 aiming to have an even better year!

It was a real delight to share all the wonder and magic of Box Office hit ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ with over 1,500 cinema-goers of all ages over the Christmas and New Year period.

And before we’ve had the chance to pop our umbrellas away we are launching straight into our spring/summer 2019 programme of live events which promises to be a real smorgasbord of theatre, music and comedy.

From gritty, taboo-busting medical drama to magical family friendly puppetry and from interactive orchestral music for budding young musicians to obscure rail related comedy, PAC’s jam-packed programme of live events for the new season really does have it all.

We’re excited to be bringing a range of events to fuel young creative minds with an enchanting re-telling of Oscar Wilde children’s story ‘The Selfish Giant’; the award-winning Sinfonia Viva Orchestra and their interactive concert ‘Wait? What?’; jam sandwiches of gargantuan proportion with children’s favourite The Giant Jam Sandwich; and a journey into the Swiss Alps for Oskar’s Amazing Adventure.

Audiences can take a break-neck, darkly comic and taboo-busting journey with NHS staff at an overstretched hospital with ‘Drip, Drip, Drip’ and jump aboard Strangers on a Train Set for a whistle stop tour that will leave you breathless and racing for the refreshment coach.

Join Radio 4 regular John Osborne to discover some of the late John Peel’s former record collection, many of which are rare recordings of obscure and now defunct bands, with critically acclaimed John Peel’s Shed.

And we’ve got some amazing live music coming up, including sixties sensations The Searchers; world class bluesman Chris Smither; festival favourite gypsy folk and roll band Holy Moly and The Crackers; and fishermen turned signed artists Fisherman’s Friends.

Former Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley will be returning to PAC as an Acoustic Trio; Scotland’s supreme fiddle player Aly Bain and world famous accordion player Phil Cunningham; plus founding member of The Zombies singer-songwriter Colin Blunstone will all be joining us this year.

This is just for starters, as our main spring/summer brochure comes out in February with many more acts to unveil for the year ahead including some exciting announcements about Platform Festival, which is back this year (10-13 July).

And it’s a good job we didn’t put our umbrellas away completely – ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ will be ummm…returning.

To find out more pick up a copy of our new film and live broadcasts programme which is out now or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk