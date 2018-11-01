The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Well, that was an eventful month! From stage invasions, to award wins, to celebrating record-breaking ticket sales, PAC really has experienced it all over the past few weeks.

We welcomed hundreds of people through our doors for our first ever Handpick’d Festival which was a huge success.

The event, which celebrated some of the best established and emerging musical talent in the UK today, attracted positive feedback from festival-goers far and wide who spent the weekend discovering some amazing new music or watching their favourite musicians perform within our unique, intimate setting.

Who can forget the moment our opening headliners, Rick Witter and Paul Banks of Shed Seven, invited the entire 200-strong audience to join them on stage at the end of their acoustic set – what a moment!

It certainly set the tone for the remainder of the event that showcased some of our favourite bands and musicians from across the country, as well as celebrating some of the phenomenal talent that our local music scene has to offer.

From fantastic festival feedback, team PAC has continued to ride the wave of success with a big win at the Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards 2018.

PAC director Janet Farmer and PAC manager James Duffy travelled to Mexborough for the finals of the annual awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to the region’s grassroots music scene.

PAC was crowned Yorkshire Outstanding Large Live Venue, just six months after becoming one of Arts Council England’s prestigious National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs) and in the same week that we hosted a record-breaking 30th sell-out show of 2018 so far. Pete Massey, director North, of Arts Council England has congratulated us, describing our award win as “a great achievement”, going on to say: “The centre continues to go from strength to strength and it’s no surprise at all that it has just delivered its 30th sell-out show of the year.”

We certainly agree.

But never mind blowing our own trumpet, soon we’ll be banging our own drums when we host a Taiko Drumming workshop in what will be another first for PAC.

Taiko drumming is a traditional Japanese performing art and has so far proved popular, with the workshop selling out fast.

However, if it is a success, we may hold more in the future, so watch this space.

You can keep up to date with all our future workshops, as well as live events, exhibitions, and cinema programme on our website which some of you may have noticed has had a bit of a make over.

Thanks to our newly acquired NPO status, we have been able to give PAC a re-branding, complete with a new logo and a brand new website – if you haven’t seen it yet, then why not take a look at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk