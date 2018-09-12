The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Festival season is one of our favourite times of year. I mean, what is there not to like about a weekend of live music, comedy, spoken word, dance, art and/or theatre spent amongst like-minded people.

And as always it has had team PAC entertained, amazed, impressed, inspired and a little bit muddy!

Over the course of the summer team PAC has attended a number of festivals and large live music events across the country, discovering new talent and enjoying the talents of some of the world’s best established artists today.

Cambridge Folk Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Derbyshire’s Y-Not Festival, SummerTyne Festival in Newcastle, Hull’s Humber Street Sesh and the inaugural Bridge Festival in the Humber Bridge Country Park are just some of the events we’ve attended.

Team PAC works hard to put together a dynamic programme of live events year on year and continue to bring our audiences the very best established and emerging talent nationally and internationally today.

Something which our Handpick’d Festival will be doing when it takes place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 September in a first for PAC.

Shed Seven’s Rick Witter and Paul Banks, Thea Gilmore, The Howl and The Hum and Seafret have all been ‘handpicked’ to perform at the event alongside many others in what will be a truly spectacular celebration of some of the best established and emerging talent in the UK today.

Twenty acts will perform across three stages in one weekend of discovery for fans of live music and the spoken word alike.

It’s an opportunity for us to showcase some of the artists who have performed here previously and are firm PAC favourites, while also celebrating some of the musicians and acts we admire the most.

As well as bringing world class musicians and artists to Pocklington, we are passionate about supporting local talent, so it’s no coincidence that The Handpick’d line-up heavily features some of the most exciting up and coming acts from across Yorkshire.

We can’t wait to welcome hundreds of people through the doors to share with them all this amazing talent and enjoy what promises to be an amazing weekend!

And if festivals are your thing then why not head to our cinema later this month to watch ‘The Festival’. the latest film from the BAFTA Award winning writers of ‘The Inbetweeners’

Described as mother of all music festivals this summer” it’s the latest film from the BAFTA Award winning writers of ‘The Inbetweeners’ and promises a tale of friendship, growing up and going mad in a field.

What’s there not to like about that?

