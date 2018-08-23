The Market Weighton School hails class of 2018 after GCSE results

The Market Weighton School is celebrating after its class of 2018 achieved the best set of GCSE results in terms of progress that the school has seen in recent years.

Despite the toughening up of all GCSEs as most schools move to the 9–1 grading system many subjects have seen significant improvements in results.

Students at The Market Weighton School as they find out their GCSE results.

The school said its students have worked hard to achieve the results and that there are many significant personal achievements.

Headteacher Richard Harrison said: “I would like to thank parents for their support and the staff for their commitment in helping our students achieve the best possible results.

“We have six students who have achieved the top grade 9, Sam Winstanley achieved 4 grade 9s in biology, geography, history and physics and has achieved the best results overall.

“Jakub Bolcun achieved a grade 9 in computer science and Polish with Kayleigh Johnson achieving a grade 9 in English literature.

“Faccundo Gomez Colantonio achieved a grade 9 in Spanish and Sam Hollands made the top grade in GCSE PE along with Charlotte Thorp.

“Overall Sam Winstanley achieved the highest average grade average at 8.1 with Jakub Bolcun, Kayleigh Johnson, Jessica Smith, Rachael Anderson, Ella Waring, Charlotte Thorp and Faccundo Gomez Colantonio all achieving a A grade (grade 7) average across all their subjects.

“If we judge success as the progress made over the past five years Katie Axup comes at the top of the list with an average of 2.4 grades higher than expected.

“Other students making excellent progress are Sam Winstanley, Kayleigh Johnson, Rhianna Dodd, Rhiannon Speechley, Harry Fletcher and Jakub

Bolcun.

“We would like to wish all our students well as they progress on to the next stage of their education.”