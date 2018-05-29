The Lone Bellow ‘to wow arts centre audience’

Brooklyn-based band The Lone Bellow will perform at the arts centre on Tuesday 28 August.
The sounds of Americana will be resounding around Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this summer with the arrival of three-piece band The Lone Bellow on Tuesday 28 August.

Venue director Janet Farmer said: “I had the pleasure of watching The Lone Bellow perform at the SXSW festival in Texas.

“Having seen them myself I know just how good they are as live performers so I know the audience is in for a real treat.”

Tickets, £17.50, are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.