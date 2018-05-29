The Lone Bellow ‘to wow arts centre audience’

The sounds of Americana will be resounding around Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this summer with the arrival of three-piece band The Lone Bellow on Tuesday 28 August.

Venue director Janet Farmer said: “I had the pleasure of watching The Lone Bellow perform at the SXSW festival in Texas.

“Having seen them myself I know just how good they are as live performers so I know the audience is in for a real treat.”

Tickets, £17.50, are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.