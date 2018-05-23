The healthy living column with East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Here is the last in a four-part series of Top tips from East Riding of Yorkshire Council for Pocklington and Market Weighton families about how to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Many of us eat and drink more than we realise and do little physical activity. The result is often weight gain.

To lose weight, we need to change our current habits. This means eating less – even when eating a healthy, balanced diet – and getting more active.

Many of us eat for convenience – try avoiding snacks in between meals and putting less food on your plate.

The keys to success:

○ Make realistic changes to your diet and physical activity that can become a part of your regular routine

○ The best way to lose weight is to make long-term changes to diet and physical activity that result in a steady rate of weight loss

○ Aim to lose weight at around 0.5kg to 1kg a week (1lb to 2lb), until you achieve a healthy body mass index (BMI).

There is lots of help and support throughout the East Riding to help you get in to shape.

East Riding Leisure Centres

More than just a gym. East Riding Leisure Centres provide access for all the family to swimming pools, gym equipment and exercise classes.

They have qualified staff who can advise, help and support people of all ages to get more active, eat healthier and lose weight.

East Riding Leisure works with GPs across the East Riding to offer weight management programmes.

To access one of these speak to your GP or contact your local leisure centre and speak to a member of staff.

Service users have said: “Since starting with East Riding Leisure I have lost half a stone, gone down a dress size and improved my fitness.”

“I feel I have benefited greatly so far. Definitely feel stronger and healthier.”

Contact East Riding Leisure by calling or going in to your local leisure centre or visit www.eastridingleisure.co.uk

Health Trainers

The service supports individuals to live a healthier lifestyle, enables people to meet their own needs, expectations and abilities but above all works for each individual person using a person-centred approach.

A member of the team will work with you to individually plan your journey.

The team are all trained in Nutrition and Physical Exercise Level 3 and have completed a variety of other training courses to make sure they are giving you the best information they can to help you in your weight loss journey. To get in touch with the Health Trainers you can call 0800 9177752 or head online to www.nhs-health- trainers.co.uk

Walking for Health Groups

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has supported the Walking for Health scheme since 2003.

There are currently 18 sites across the East Riding running the schemes with over 40 led walks per month.

You can find information about walks in your local area by visiting www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/east-riding- walking-for- health