The health and fitness column with Mel Spencer

So for those of you who got back into the gym routine at the beginning of January, you are now past the three-week point and the good news is that your gym habit has been formed.

By this stage, not going to the gym should feel harder to take than actually going!

The downside is that your initial elation at having got yourself there may be waining as results aren’t appearing as rapidly as expected or desired.

Don’t panic!

It’s at this three-week mark that you should start to see very small results.

These results are the outcome of what you did in that initial first week, so what you did two weeks ago will be seen next week and so on.

All you need to do now is think that in three weeks time the results of what you are doing now will be seen on top of everything else.

It takes time for the process to kick in and of course it’s not just what you do in the gym that is of importance, but also what’s being concocted in the kitchen.

Nutrition is equally as important as what you are doing in the gym – you can’t out-train poor nutrition.

Focus on the next three weeks and the results you see will be the best motivator you could ask for.

Other key things to remember are all the additional rewards you will be reaping by exercising namely more energy, sleeping better, increased positivity etc.

The other factor to be taken into consideration is ‘Burnout’. Too much exercise, potentially not enough food (fuel), and you are going to feel horrendous and never want to see another piece of exercise equipment again!

Consistency is key.

Exercise should be a part of your lifestyle, not a way of punishing your body for your overindulgences .

I’m not saying don’t push yourself, but rather know your limits, know your body and know when you need to rest.

Measure yourself on you and how you feel and not on what everyone else is doing.

The key to a successful start in the gym is baby steps and a realistic programme – both nutritionally and in terms of training – that is tailored to you.

This coupled with an understanding of why you are doing what you are doing and you’re on the right path.

For help or more information get in touch - www.melspencerpt.co.uk or 07703 589259