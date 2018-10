Top Irish folk band The Fureys will be perfoming at Pocklington Arts Centre next year.

The group has been entertaining people worldwide for 41 years with audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul.

They will be playing at the popular venue on Tuesday 14 May at 8pm.

To book tickets, £20, or gain more details visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office at 01759 301547.