The Fitness Matters column with Mel Spencer

As part of a new feature, the Pocklington Post has enlisted the help of local personal trainer Mel Spencer to shed some light on the often confusing issue of all things health and fitness related.

What if I could tell you that you can eat more food, exercise less and at the same time, be fitter, slimmer and happier? Well I’m here to do just that .....

If you have ever dieted, want to “lose weight” or have never found the right fitness regime for you, then read on!

As a personal trainer and I’m here to help you lead a happier, healthier life by showing you how to get better, long lasting results faster.

Myth bust 1: You need to eat less when trying to lose weight.

The diet industry doesn’t want you to know this, but if diets worked there would be no diet industry because everybody would be slim forever!

Our bodies need food regularly to keep our metabolism going, hence burning calories.

Metabolism is a lot like a coal fire, if you don’t keep adding coal to the fire, it goes out.

Massively restricting calories is counter productive.

We have evolved to survive and if you don’t take in enough calories our bodies go into starvation mode – a survival strategy – and we start to store fat.

The opposite of what you’re trying to achieve!

We should actually be eating five times a day.

The key is to ensure that you are eating the right kind of foods – this doesn’t mean a diet of lettuce leaves and boring food! The good news is you should never feel hungry!

And then of course there’s exercise...

Myth bust 2: You have to dedicate hours of your life to the gym.

I’m all about training smarter not harder – efficiencies of training.

I have a family and a life outside of the gym and never train for longer than 40 minutes at a time.

For example, if I train weights every session (ladies, you won’t get ‘bulky’), my muscles burn more calories while I sleep so some of the hard work is done for me.

Also, if I do my cardiovascular training after my weights I burn more fat than I would if I did cardio before my weights.

Simple things like this make a big difference.

Work smarter not harder.

Get your nutrition and exercise right and that’s when you will start to see long lasting results!

If you are looking for more advice, have questions or want some help with your goals then please just get in touch – www.melspencerpt.co.uk.

I’m here to make your life easier, happier and healthier.