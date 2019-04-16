The first AGM for Pocklington Wolds WI group

Members of the Pocklington Wolds WI came to their April meeting ready to celebrate the first Annual General Meeting.

They were joined by two WI Observers; Barbara Ball and Christine Snowdon, who had come to lead the voting for the coming year.

The afternoon began in the usual way with Mary Childs giving short reports on various subjects high-lighting opportunities, some new, for members to enjoy. Mary also gave her report on the recent meeting of the East Yorkshire Federation held in Leven. Barbara Ball then led the AGM.

She thanked the outgoing committee members and congratulated them on their achievements.

They were then asked if they were prepared to continue. They all agreed to so do with the addition of one new member.

The voting for president then followed with Mary declining to stand as president. Last year’s vice -president, Beverly Lawrence, agreed to follow in Mary’s footsteps.

Mary was thanked for all she had done to lead the Committee and the WI members throughout the first year.

She was presented with a basket of flowers made by Janet Douglas.

It was necessary to approve two new bye-laws, the financial statement prepared by the treasurer and the annual report prepared by the secretary.

At the next meeting Hilary Goldsmith, a keen stitcher, will speak on “My life in Stitches”.

Visitors will be very welcome at the Roman Catholic Hall in Pocklington at 1.30pm on Monday, May 13.