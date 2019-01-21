The East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

Here we are at the start of another year. Firstly, I’d like to wish all of our residents, local communities and businesses a very happy New Year.

I hope 2019 is both peaceful and prosperous for everyone across the East Riding.

The next 12 months look set to be a real rollercoaster with many challenges and opportunities facing us locally, nationally and internationally.

The 2019 already has its fair share of events and announcements pencilled in. Not to mention a local election in May!

One of the most prominent dates in the diary is the Tour de Yorkshire that will run from 2-4 May.

The East Riding has secured not just one, but two days of racing and this year’s edition promises to be the biggest and best yet!

Stage One, on Thursday 2 May, will see the men’s race ride 178.5km from Doncaster to Selby with the route passing through large swathes of the East Riding and taking in a number of towns and villages some of which will be hosting the event for the first time.

Communities along the route include: Pollington, Snaith, East Cowick, Rawcliffe, Airmyn, Howden, Gilberdyke, Newport, Ellerker, Elloughton (Sprint), Brough, Welton, North Ferriby, Swanland, Raywell, Eppleworth, Skidby, Little Weighton, Walkington, Beverley (with the riders passing through North Bar), Leconfield, Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill (King of the Mountain Stage), Pocklington (Sprint), Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent

It is the third time that the Tour de Yorkshire has taken in Pocklington, with the sprint outside Woldgate College becoming something of an iconic part of the race in recent years.

Hundreds of children get involved and cheer the riders on, which really adds to the atmosphere!

The race will then return to the East Riding on Saturday, 4 May, with the start of both the women’s and men’s races taking place outside Bridlington Spa.

The riders will then cycle 132km in and around North Yorkshire before finishing in Scarborough.

Bridlington hosted the start of the inaugural event in 2015 and was a host town again in 2017.

It is very much a part of the Tour de Yorkshire’s history and I am sure that the town will once again embrace the event with a sea of blue and yellow and thousands lining the route to support some of the cycling world’s top teams and competitors.

As well as being a fantastic sporting spectacle, the Tour de Yorkshire is also an amazing commercial opportunity for local businesses.

To help businesses and communities make the most of the race, a free roadshow will be held at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday 20 February, from 2pm with registration at 1.30pm.

Attendees are encouraged to book early, as spaces will be limited.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tour-de-yorkshire-2019-roadshow-in-bridlington-tickets-52207510068

Working with race organisers, Welcome to Yorkshire, a roadshow event is also likely to be held in Pocklington, so representatives from business and community groups are advised to keep an eye out for a confirmed date.

Visit https://letour.yorkshire.com/ to find out more details about the Tour.